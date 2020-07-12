Electra Price Up 4% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electra has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Electra has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $5,849.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

Denarius (D) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,556,177,843 coins and its circulating supply is 28,689,021,290 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.