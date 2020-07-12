Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $51,372.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008052 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 701.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,932,481 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

