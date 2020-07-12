Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

