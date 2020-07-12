Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $94,375.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, Mercatox and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.05050960 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033257 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,066,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Coinlim, LATOKEN, Escodex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

