Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0038

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $319,155.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.28 or 0.05055210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033368 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

