ETHplode Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 76.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $18,959.77 and approximately $106.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01983328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117213 BTC.

About ETHplode