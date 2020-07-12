Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.82.

EXR stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,908,327 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

