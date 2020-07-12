FansTime Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $673,681.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, FCoin, HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

