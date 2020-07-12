FintruX Network Achieves Market Cap of $653,934.77 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $653,934.77 and approximately $136.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.11 or 0.05027774 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033143 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.