FLO Price Hits $0.0282 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $12,197.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053224 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

