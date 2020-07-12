Flowchain Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $712,720.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00021302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.05049475 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033227 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

