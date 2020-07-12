FTX Token Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $292.47 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.