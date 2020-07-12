Gems Market Cap Tops $111,274.60 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Gems has a total market cap of $111,274.60 and $785.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.02010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116072 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,192,760,782 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

