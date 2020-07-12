GenesisX Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $17,643.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,568,489 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

