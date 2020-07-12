GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNMK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of GNMK opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $372,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

