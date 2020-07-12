GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. As a group, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock worth $372,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 648,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

