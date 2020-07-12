Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Bancor Network and CoinTiger. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $11.74 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kryptono, CPDAX, OKEx, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Allbit, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Bibox, CoinTiger, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

