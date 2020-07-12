Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $28,793.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.01995706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117097 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

