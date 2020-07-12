Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $158,195.32

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $158,195.32 and approximately $30.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00484903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003069 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

