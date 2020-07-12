Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $265.00 at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.32.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

