GoldMint (MNTP) Hits Market Cap of $738,488.39

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $738,488.39 and approximately $711.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004154 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.02010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116072 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.