Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $81,093.40 and $25.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019880 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004911 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002965 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

