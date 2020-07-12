Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and $5.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005184 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Coinall, KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 46,748,820 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq, Hotbit, Coinall, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

