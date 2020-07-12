Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00784528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00170154 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.