HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $7.90 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

