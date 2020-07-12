HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0018 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $330,759.13 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,832 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

