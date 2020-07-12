HEX (HEX) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $841.39 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00099272 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00334944 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049518 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010822 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 245,315,988,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,772,007,336 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

