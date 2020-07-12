Hive Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $69.53 million and $5.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hive

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,432,502 coins and its circulating supply is 301,062,296 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

