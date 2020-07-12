HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFC. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 945,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after buying an additional 570,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

