HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.21 million and $6,954.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00784346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.01932667 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00171558 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006782 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

