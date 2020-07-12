HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $117.74 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.05050960 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033257 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 117,665,477 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.