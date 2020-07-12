Hush 1-Day Volume Hits $169,151.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Hush has a market cap of $505,043.06 and approximately $169,151.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00605120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00108052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00078961 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001049 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,420,705 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

