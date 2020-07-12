Hydro (HYDRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEx, Mercatox and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $2.83 million and $375,748.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Upbit, BitMart, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, CoinEx and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

