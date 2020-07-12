Hyperion Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $185.93 million and $17.96 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00006342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

