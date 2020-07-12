IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $96,319.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,758,685 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

