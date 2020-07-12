Ignis (IGNIS) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $637,238.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Indodax, Coinbit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, Upbit, HitBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.