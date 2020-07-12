imbrex Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $147,595.01 and approximately $10.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

REX is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

