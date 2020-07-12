indaHash Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. indaHash has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,033.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.02006121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00193253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116385 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.