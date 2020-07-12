INMAX Price Reaches $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. INMAX has a market capitalization of $51,008.12 and $422.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.