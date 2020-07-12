IONChain (IONC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $713,329.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.02007936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00116898 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.