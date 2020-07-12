IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.27 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. IOST has a total market capitalization of $97.27 million and $40.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.28 or 0.05055210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033368 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Binance, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Hotbit, IDAX, BitMax, IDEX, DragonEX, Zebpay, OKEx, HitBTC, Koinex, BigONE, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin, Bitrue, Huobi, OTCBTC, Coineal, BitMart, DDEX, CoinBene, WazirX, CoinZest, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

