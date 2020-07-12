JET8 (J8T) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $329,952.70 and approximately $95.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116621 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

