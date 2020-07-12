JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $170.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE LAD opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $28,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

