Kabberry Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (KKC)

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Kabberry Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Kabberry Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,434.31 and $2.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kabberry Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kabberry Coin Coin Profile

Kabberry Coin (KKC) is a coin. Kabberry Coin’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. Kabberry Coin’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kabberry Coin is /user/KABBERRY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kabberry Coin is kabberry.com

Kabberry Coin Coin Trading

Kabberry Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kabberry Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kabberry Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kabberry Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

