Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.
Katana Capital has a one year low of A$0.71 ($0.49) and a one year high of A$1.02 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.
About Katana Capital
