Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Katana Capital has a one year low of A$0.71 ($0.49) and a one year high of A$1.02 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a self management investment trust. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

