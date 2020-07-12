KeyCorp Boosts Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $93.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

RBC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE RBC opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

