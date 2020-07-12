Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. During the last week, Kin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $157,394.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117406 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Fatbtc, COSS and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

