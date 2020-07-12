Lamden (TAU) Tops One Day Volume of $35,804.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $35,804.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

