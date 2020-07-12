LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $592,629.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $592,629.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 677,408,612 coins and its circulating supply is 435,423,461 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

