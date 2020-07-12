Loopring One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.02 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $115.39 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05051799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033220 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,291,014 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.